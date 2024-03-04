Home

Tamil Nadu

Chennai Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit Today: Check Restrictions, List Of Routes To Avoid

Chennai Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit Today: Check Restrictions, List Of Routes To Avoid

Chennai Traffic Advisory: Restrictions have been imposed and security measures have been ramped up in Chennai ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Check Chennai Traffic Advisory Today.

Chennai Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Chennai ahead of PM Modi’s scheduled visit to the city on Monday. During his visit to Chennai, PM Modi will participate in the ‘Thamarai Maanadu’ public meeting at YMCA Nandanam at 5 PM.

Trending Now

Check Full Traffic Advisory:

As part of the traffic advisory, the city police said the commuters must anticipate traffic slowdowns in the vicinity of the function venues, specifically from Anna Salai YMCA, Nandanam, to Anna Flyover, between 12 PM to 8 PM.

Traffic congestion is likely on the surrounding roads, including Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET junction, and 100 feet road.

Check Full List of Restrictions

Restrictions have been imposed and security measures have been ramped up in Chennai ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

A robust five-tier security plan has been put in place in the city.

Drones unmanned aerial vehicles have been prohibited from being used during PM Modi’s visit.

Intensive checks and surveillance are ongoing across the city near the YMCA Ground at Nandanam.

List of Routes to Avoid

Madyakailash to Halda Junction

Indira Gandhi Road Pallavaram to Kathipara Junction

Mount Poonnamallee Road Ramapuram to Kathipara Junction

Ashok Pillar to Kathipara Junction

Vijayanagar Junction to Concord Junction (Guindy)

Anna Statue to Mount Road

Teynampet, Nandanam Gandhi Mandapam Road

Check These Alternative Routes

The affected roads include Madyakailash to Halda Junction, Indira Gandhi Road Pallavaram to Kathipara Junction, Mount Poonnamallee Road Ramapuram to Kathipara Junction, Ashok Pillar to Kathipara Junction, Vijayanagar Junction to Concord Junction (Guindy), Anna Statue to Mount Road, Teynampet, Nandanam, and Gandhi Mandapam Road.

You may like to read

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As part of the election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, PM Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects.

The Prime Minister will visit Telangana on March 4, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore at a public programme in Adilabad. On the same day, the Prime Minister will visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. According to the Prime Minister’s office, the major focus of the projects will be the power sector.

The Prime Minister will dedicate NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, Telangana.

PMO mentioned that based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project will supply 85 per cent of power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister.

From the same public programme in Adilabad, the Prime Minister will also dedicate 660 MW (Unit-2) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. PM Modi will also dedicate the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh; STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.