Chennai Woman, 3 Minor Granddaughters Die Of Suffocation In Freak Fire Triggered By Mosquito Repellent

Preliminary inquiries by the police have revealed that the mosquito repellent machine kept in the room where the family members were sleeping fell on some nylon material triggering a fire.

Chennai: In a tragic incident, an elderly woman and her three granddaughters suffocated to death in a freak fire which was reportedly triggered by a mosquito repellent machine in their house at Mathur MMDA near Chennai’s Manali area. According to the police, the woman, identified as 65-year-old Santhanalakshmi and her three granddaughters — Sandhya, Priya Rakshita and Pavithra, aged between 8 and 10 years– died of asphyxiation in the mishap.

A senior official said Santhanalakshmi and her granddaughters were sleeping in their house when the fire broke out on Friday night. On Saturday morning, the neighbours noticed smoke billowing out from the house and informed the police and fire and rescue service personnel.

Upon their arrival, the police found all four persons unconscious and immediately rushed them to a hospital where the doctors declared them “brought dead”, he said

Preliminary inquiries by the police have revealed that the mosquito repellent machine kept in the room where the family members were sleeping fell on some nylon material triggering a fire. The family members would have inhaled the smoke in their sleep and died, the official said.

The three children went to their grandmother’s house to spend the night as their mother had to visit a hospital to take care of their father.

The Madhavaram Milk Colony police have registered a case.

Similar incident in Delhi

Earlier in March this year, a similar incident took place in Delhi where six members of a family were found dead at their home in Shastri Park area of the national capital. Their deaths were reportedly caused by asphyxiation due to inhaling carbon monoxide produced as a result of the overnight burning of mosquito repellant while they were asleep, police had said at the time.

As per the police, the family had lit a mosquito coil in the house which fell on the mattress which caught fire leading to the room getting filled with smoke causing suffocation and the eventual death of the family members.

“The toxic fumes caused house inmates to lose consciousness and later died due to suffocation,” police said.

(With PTI inputs)

