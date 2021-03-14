The election for the 16th Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu is all set to be held on April 6. The main contest is between AIADMK, which is hoping for a hattrick and DMK that wants to wrest power after 10 years. It is important to note that this is the first election after the demise of legendary political leaders Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021: BJP Releases List of 17 Candidates, Kushboo Sundar To Contest from Thousand Lights

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency has been a stronghold of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam since 1977. The constituency has been regarded as a DMK bastion and Muslims constitute 25% of the vote share in the area. Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had represented Chepauk three times in the Assembly and twice as Chief Minister.

The party has fielded MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is cutting his teeth in electoral politics with the 2021 Assembly polls. Statin will be putting his might against the PMK candidate. The Stalin scion is seen as a front-runner. If he manages to win, it will cement the entry of the third generation of the Kalaignar family in electoral politics in the Tamil Nadu.

Why Udhayanidhi Stalin has an edge?

The Chepauk seat has over two lakh residents, many known to be fierce DMK loyalists. The constituency is the smallest in the state and known to be the bastion of DMK. Late MLA Jayaraman Anabazhagan had represented the constituency from 2011 until his death in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The sixteenth legislative assembly election is to be held on 6 April 2021 to elect members from 234 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly in the state of Tamil Nadu in India. The term of the previous Fifteenth Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu will end on 24 May 2021.

Event Date Date for Nominations 12 March 2021 Last Date for filing Nominations 19 March 2021 Date for scrutiny of nominations 20 March 2021 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 22 March 2021 Date of poll 6 April 2021 Date of counting 2 May 2021 Date before which the election shall be completed 24 May 2021

Chepauk Seat (2016)