Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Soon after taking oath, Stalin ordered the extension of the insurance cover for availing of treatment for novel coronavirus in private hospitals, for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. He also signed few important orders that included Rs 4,000 as financial assistance for families, free bus travel for women and reduction of milk prices. Some of these orders featured in the election manifesto released by the party in the run up to the Assembly polls. Also Read - Hours After Taking Oath, MK Stalin Announces Rs 2000 Covid Relief, Free Travel For Women in State-run Buses

MK Stalin’s oath taking was administered by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Besides Stalin, 33 ministers also took oath today. Stalin has retained senior leaders like Duraimurugan in the government. 15 of them are ministers for the first time. Stalin will hold Home and other portfolios including public, general administration, all India services, district revenue officers, special programme implementation and welfare of differently abled persons, according to a release shared by the Raj Bhavan. Stalin, who assumed office as Chief Minister for the first time, said that the names of certain departments have been rechristened. It includes agriculture department which shall now be agriculture and farmers welfare. Also Read - MK Stalin's Wife Durga Gets Emotional As He Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Here’s the list of all five orders that Stalin signed after taking oath of office:

The expenses for COVID treatment in private hospitals will be covered under the Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme and will be reimbursed to the hospitals by the government. Also Read - MK Stalin Is New Tamil Nadu CM; Nehru, Gandhi Sworn-In As His Ministers

Stalin announced free travel for all working women and girls pursuing higher education on board government buses (ordinary fare) in cities across the State from Saturday.

Rs 4,000 will be immediately provided to all ‘Rice’ ration card holders in the state in an attempt to provide them some relief amidst the pandemic. Of the Rs 4,000, Rs 2,000 will be distributed in the month of May and the remaining will be given later.

The price of Aavin milk to be reduced by Rs 3 as a relief measure for residents, as promised by the DMK in its manifesto.

Stalin ordered the institution of mechanism to redress, within 100 days, all grievances raised by people in petitions submitted to him during the run up to the Assembly elections