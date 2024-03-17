Home

Tamil Nadu

People ‘Speaking Different Languages’ BJP’s Next ‘Target’; CAA Precursor, Says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin termed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a part of BJP's "divisive politics" designed to trigger communal disharmony in the country.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the CAA is merely a precursor of things to come if the BJP comes to power again.

Citizenship Amendment Act: The BJP’s next ‘target’ will be people who speak “different languages”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Sunday, asserting that he believed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is merely a “precursor” of things to come in the future.

The DMK supremo claimed that the BJP, if voted to power again, will bring laws in the near future to target people “speaking different languages in each state”.

In an interview with DT Next- a Chennai-based English daily, Stalin termed the CAA a part of BJP’s “divisive politics” designed to trigger communal disharmony in the country.

CAA ‘precursor’ of things to come

Asked to comment on the Centre notifying CAA rules and whether it was BJP’s “secret weapon”, the chief minister asserted that the CAA was only a “precursor” of things to come and may appear only to be against minorities currently, “but in future, the BJP will bring new laws targeting people speaking different languages in each state. CAA is only a precursor to it.”

No ‘BJP wave’ ahead of LS polls

Responding to a question on if there’s a “BJP wave” in the country ahead of the general elections, Stalin referred to the BJP’s ‘India shining’ campaign ahead of the 2004 Lok Sabha polls when surveys at the time has also predicted a pro-BJP wave while the opposition was criticised for not being united.

However, the election results proved to be completely different to the perceived results as the UPA swept to power.

“However, the election results were in favour of the UPA, and the government continued for the next 10 years. The results of the 2024 election will replicate 2004. History will repeat itself,” Stalin said when queried about the opposition INDIA bloc’s electoral prospects in the Hindi heartland.

On electoral bonds

Asked if the DMK has lost leverage on the electoral bonds issue since the party is also one of the beneficiaries of the now scrapped scheme and the BJP is citing it to “deflect criticism”, Stalin said claimed that the saffron party has been caught “red-handed”.

“The credentials of the BJP, which has been blaming DMK and other parties, and whom it pressured to mobilise election funds are worth examining. The BJP has been caught red-handed.”

The Tamil Nadu CM said the DMK has been mobilising election funds since it faced its first election (1957).

DMK founder CN Annadurai set a target of Rs 10 lakh during the 1967 elections.

“Kalaignar (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) collected Rs 11 lakh then. It is usual for the DMK to collect funds and properly audit such collected funds. We have collected funds through electoral bonds in the same transparent manner,” Stalin asserted.

(With PTI inputs)

