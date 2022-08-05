New Delhi: A 13-year-old girl, a class 8 student who was allegedly raped by her father, delivered a baby in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore. The minor girl, who was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, delivered a baby boy in there.Also Read - Gujarat Teacher Kills Self After Rape Complaint Against Him

After hospital authorities questioned the girl, she revealed that she had been abused by her father since November 2021.

The accused, a 41-year-old man working as a welder in an industrial unit in Vellore, has been arrested for raping his daughter.

The man and his wife had separated eight years ago and his children — a boy and a daughter — had been living with him and his parents in Adukkambarai, Vellore.

A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Abuses (Pocso) Act.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a Pocso court that remanded him to judicial custody.