Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has isolated himself after testing positive for Covid-19. The Chief Minister’s office released a statement on Tuesday that Stalin had complained of tiredness and fever, after which he was tested positive for Covid-19.Also Read - India Registers 18,257 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate at 4.22 %

Stalin has appealed to the people of the state to wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe. It may be noted that there was an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past few days and the presence of Omicron and its sub-variants. Also Read - New Omicron Subvariants In US Account For Over 70% Fresh Cases; Threat To Immune Protection, Say Experts

The state’s Public Health Department has directed people of the state to wear masks, keep safe distancing, and sanitize regularly. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 3 Class 10 Boys Gang-Rape Classmate, Film The Act And Share With Other Students; Held

The department also said that while the number of people taking treatment at the hospital is very less and only 5 per cent of the total Covid-19 positive cases are under treatment at hospitals. The department in the statement said that 95 per cent of the people are taking treatment at home.

As many as 18,802 persons are under treatment across Tamil Nadu and bed occupancy stands at 866 in the state till Monday, as per data released by the Public Health Department.

(With inputs from agencies)