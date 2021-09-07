Coimbatore: A CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday showing a woman’s body being thrown out of a moving vehicle. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, the police stated. The body, in a half-naked condition, was found near Coimbatore’s Chinniampalayam check post in the early hours of Tuesday morning.Also Read - Behala Dual Murder Case: Kolkata Teacher and Son Found Dead Inside House, Husband Detained for Interrogation

The CCTV camera on the site captured the gruesome incident in which a body was seen thrown out of a Scorpio SUV in the middle of the road. The police said that the woman's face was beyond recognition by the time they arrived on the site.

"The body was run over by a few vehicles before police could reach the spot. Case registered u/s 174 CrPC and formed two special teams to identify the deceased," Coimbatore Police said. Police are also still investigating whether the woman was alive or already dead when she was thrown out of the car.

A case of murder is being suspected. The Tamil Nadu Police is investigating the matter and trying to locate the number plate of the Scorpio from CCTV visuals on the route.