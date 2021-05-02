Coimbatore North Election Result LIVE Updates: Coimbatore (North) assembly constituency comes under Coimbatore district. It is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 for Coimbatore (North) was held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Falta, West Bengal Election Result LIVE: EC Says AITC Leading by 52%, BJP Trailing

Key Candidates: This time, VM Shanmugasundaram (DMK), Amman K Arjunan (AIADMK), Thangavelu (MNM), Balendiran (NTK) and NR Appadurai (AMMK) are contesting from Coimbatore (North) constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Important details:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 3,36,304

Male: 1,69,287

Female: 1,66,979

Transgender: 38

Check Live Updates Here:

11.40 IST: AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan is Leading From The Seat, according to Election Commission’s results

09:08 IST: Results have so far been declared for 6 out of 30 seats. CONG+ leading on 1 seat., BJP+ leading on 5 seat.

09:07 IST: Results have so far been declared for 49 out of 234 seats. AIADMK+ leading on 11 seat., DMK+ leading on 37 seat., OTH leading on 1 seat.

09:07 IST: With results decalred for 33 out of 140 seats. LDF leading on 22 seat., UDF leading on 10 seat., BJP+ leading on 1 seat.

09:07 IST: With results decalred for 26 out of 126 seats. BJP+ leading on 19 seat., CONG+ leading on 6 seat., OTH leading on 1 seat.

09:07 IST: With results decalred for 164 out of 292 seats. TMC leading on 83 seat., BJP+ leading on 81 seat.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun.

07.30 IST: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Coimbatore (North) Assembly Constituency was recorded as 42.07 percent and Arun Kumar of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating S Meenalogu from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 7724 votes.