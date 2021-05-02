Coimbatore North Election Result LIVE Updates: Coimbatore (North) assembly constituency comes under Coimbatore district. It is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 for Coimbatore (North) was held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - West Bengal Khardaha Election Result 2021 LIVE: Who Will be The Voters’ Choice? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

Key Candidates: This time, VM Shanmugasundaram (DMK), Amman Archunan (AIADMK), Thangavelu (MNM), Balendiran (NTK) and NR Appadurai (AMMK) are contesting from Coimbatore (North) constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Important details:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 3,36,304

Male: 1,69,287

Female: 1,66,979

Transgender: 38

7.30 AM: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Coimbatore (North) Assembly Constituency was recorded as 42.07 percent and Arun Kumar of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating S Meenalogu from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 7724 votes.