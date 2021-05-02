Coimbatore South Election Result LIVE Updates: There’s close fight between MNM’s Kamal Haasan and INC’s Mayura S Jayakumar. Coimbatore (South) under Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu voted for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Falta, West Bengal Election Result LIVE: EC Says AITC Leading by 52%, BJP Trailing

This time, Mayura S Jayakumar (INC), Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP), Kamal Haasan (MNM), Abdul wahab (NTK) and R Duraisamy (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Coimbatore (South) constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Barasat West Bengal Election Result LIVE Updates: TMC Leading by 51.56 Percent, EC Says

Keep a tab on india.com for all the latest updates on vote counting. Also Read - Barrackpur Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Underway, All Eyes on The Winner

Check Live Updates Here:

12.10 IST: MNM’s Kamal Haasan leading by 36 percent

12.05 IST: Kamal Haasan in second place with 34.58 percent, says EC

12.00 IST: Congress leading by 35 percent votes: EC

08:45 IST: With results decalred for 5 out of 30 seats. CONG+ leading on 1 seat., BJP+ leading on 4 seat.

08:40 IST: Results have so far been declared for 4 out of 234 seats. AIADMK+ leading on 1 seat., DMK+ leading on 3 seat.

08:30 IST: Results have so far been declared for 4 out of 140 seats. LDF leading on 4 seat.

08:30 IST: With results decalred for 7 out of 126 seats. BJP+ leading on 4 seat., CONG+ leading on 3 seat.

08:30 IST: With results decalred for 68 out of 292 seats. TMC leading on 38 seat., BJP+ leading on 30 seat.

08:04 IST: And here we go. Counting of votes has begun in Coimbatore . Will AIADMK be able to hold on to the seat? Stay tuned to find out. The initial result trends for Coimbatore will be out shortly.

07.45 IST: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,42,869 registered voters for Coimbatore (South) assembly seat, out of which 1,21,563 were male and 1,21,272 were female voters. 1.4% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

07.30 IST: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Coimbatore (South) Assembly Constituency was recorded as 39.81 percent and Arjunan of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Mayura Jayakumar S. from Indian National Congress with a margin of 17419 votes.