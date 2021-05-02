Coimbatore South Election Result LIVE Updates: Coimbatore (South) under Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu voted for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM. Close Fight Between DMK and AIADMK

This time, Mayura S Jayakumar (INC), Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP), Kamal Haasan (MNM), Abdul wahab (NTK) and R Duraisamy (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Coimbatore (South) constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

7.30 AM: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Coimbatore (South) Assembly Constituency was recorded as 39.81 percent and Arjunan of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Mayura Jayakumar S. from Indian National Congress with a margin of 17419 votes.

7.45 AM: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,42,869 registered voters for Coimbatore (South) assembly seat, out of which 1,21,563 were male and 1,21,272 were female voters. 1.4% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.