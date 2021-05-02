Colachal Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Colachal seat in Tamil Nadu that went to polls on April 6 will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Whether it will a hat-trick of terms for the AIADMK or the return of DMK after a decade in opposition, will be made clear today. The AIADMK is contesting this polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress. Also Read - Nagercoil Election Result LIVE: N. Suresh Rajan or M.R.Gandhi? Counting Begins At 8 AM

A total of 234 Assembly constituencies went to polls on April 6, and as many as 3,998 candidates including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, and BJP state unit chief L Murugan are in the fray.

Colachal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, JG Prince of the Congress won the Colachal seat. He won 67,195 votes, as against 41,167 votes won by his main rival P Ramesh of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Key candidates: Prince (INC), P.Ramesh (BJP), Latish Mary (MNM), Aandrani Ashlin (NTK), M. Sivakumar (DMDK) are key candidates contesting from Colachal constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections.



