Chennai: Kovilpatti assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu has recently become the centre of high-voltage political drama after TTV Dhinakaran, founder of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) announced nomination from the seat. Snubbed by his aunt Sasikala who announced an abrupt exit from politics after being released from jail in the corruption case, Dhinakaran decided to drop his incumbent RK Nagar seat and fight from Kovilpatti against AIADMK’s Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C Kadambur Raju. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Stalin Releases DMK's Poll Manifesto, Promises 12-Month Maternity Leave, Reduction of Fuel Prices

Kovilpatti is among the six assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu under the Thoothukudi district. It is one of the oldest assembly segments in Tamil Nadu since Independence. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Finalises Candidates For Assam, Tamil Nadu; Modi-Nadda Decide on 2 More States Pending

Kovilpatti Legislative Assembly Constituency: What Happened in 2011, 2016? Also Read - Kamal Haasan to Make Electoral Debut, to Contest From Coimbatore South Constituency

It is expected to be a tough battle for Dhinakaran who is contesting against the two-term winner. C Raju won the Kovilpatti constituency in 2011 and 2016 elections which is known to be an AIADMK stronghold for over two decades. Meanwhile, Dhinakaran’s front is even smaller than Kamal Hassan’s grouping MNM, but he is trying to get alliances with smaller opposition parties to go against the AIADMK-BJP union.

Dhinakaran was elected as an MLA from the RK Nagar constituency in 2017, when the seat fell vacant on demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha in December 2016. His victory had pushed bitter rival AIADMK to the second spot, and DMK out of the picture. He had also garnered a decent vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

2016 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election

Party Candidate Votes % ±% AIADMK C. Kadambur Raju 64,514 38.96 -16.89 DMK A. Subramanian 64,086 38.20 New MDMK Vinayaka Ramesh 28,512 17.22 New NOTA None of the Above 2,350 1.42 New NTK T. Muthumari 2,070 1.25 New PMK G. Ramachandran 1,075 0.65 -34.94 BSP T. S. K. Muthuraj 709 0.43 -0.42 AIFB R. Murugesan 255 2.15 New ABHM V. G. Radhakrishnan 211 0.13 New

2011 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election

Party Candidate Votes % ±% AIADMK C. Kadambur Raju 73,007 55.85 +9.23 PMK G. Ramachandran 46,527 35.59 New BJP V. Renugarajan 2,186 1.67 +1.06 BSP S. Arumairaj 1,107 0.85 -1.50

TTV Dhinakaran’s Promise For Tamil Nadu

When Dhinakaran announced his constituency as part of the 50-member candidate list for Tamil Nadu polls, he had done his homework. According to reports, he settled for the Kovilpatti seat in south Tamil Nadu based on its sizeable population of mukkulathors, the community he belongs to.

Dhinakaran’s AMMK recently announced alliance with Assaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM for the April 6 Tamil Nadu polls, to emerge as a viable political alternative in the state. The present AIADMK was not the party that it was when late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was at the helm, Owaisi said last week, sharing the dias with Dhinakaran.

“Amma’s true followers will join us and Amma’s party (AIADMK) will be retrieved,” Dhinakaran had asserted.