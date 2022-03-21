Chennai: Ever since IIT Kanpur has predicted that the COVID fourth wave might hit India after June, states are preparing to curb the spread of Stealth Omicron (Omicron BA.2). Speaking to reporters at the Tuticorin airport, Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian said that vaccination is the only solution for curbing the 4th wave of Covid-19. He also asked people to be cautious and not lower their guard despite relaxations in the restrictions.Also Read - What Happens When COVID-19 Variants Combine? WHO Explains

“There is a dip in the number of cases, but people need to be cautious as there is an increase in the number of daily cases across the globe. IIT Kanpur has stated that the fourth wave is likely to hit after June and we cannot rubbish anything. Cases are on the rise globally”, he stated. Also Read - Corona Cases Back on Rise: China Reports First COVID Death in More Than a Year; Fauci Warns of Lockdown in US

The Minister said that Tamil Nadu has less than 100 cases per day and zero deaths due to Covid-19 for the past few days but neighboring Kerala on Saturday recorded 847 new cases. He said that South Korea is adding 4 lakh cases per day among Asian countries while the UK and the US are also witnessing an increase in cases per day. Also Read - Will COVID 4th Wave Hit India? Eminent Virologist Says Probability Low But Need to be Vigilant

Subramanian said that the number of second dose of the vaccine is less in Tuticorin, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts and added that the health department and the state government are reviewing the reasons for the fall.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had also hinted at the possibility of a fourth wave of Covid, sparking fresh concerns in various quarters.

Besides, a top health official also warned that the situation, which is comfortable now across the state, may change ‘dramatically’ over the next few weeks owing to the emergence of a new variant of the Coronavirus. “Almost all restrictions have been relaxed in the state, some new variants are suspected to be fuelling infections in Israel and other countries”, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr. Pradeep Vyas said.

He also issued a precautionary notice to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Zilla Parishad CEOs and others asking them to be alert. “Covid cases are now steadily rising in different parts of the world, including China and Europe with a weekly growth of 8-10 per cent and more than 11 million per week. Though at present we are quite comfortable with only around 2,000 ‘active’ Covid cases, but situation may change dramatically over the next few weeks”, he asserted.