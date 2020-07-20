New Delhi: Three more MLAs of Tamil Nadu’s opposition, the MK-Stalin led DMK, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of party legislators to have tested positive for the infection to eight, including one who succumbed to the disease last month. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension News: State Extends Suspension of Bus Services Till July 31

The three latest party MLAs to have tested positive are Vellore MLA P Karthikeyan, Ranipet MLA R Gandhi and Krishnagiri MLA T Senguttuvan.

In all, a total of 17 legislators in the state have contracted COVID-19 thus far; while eight are from the DMK, the remaining nine are from its arch-rival and the ruling AIADMK. Of the infected AIADMK legislators, four are serving ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

DMK’s 62-year-old MLA J Anbazhagan passed away on June 10, after testing positive on June 2. Ironically, he breathed his last on the very day he turned 62.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu, the worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra, registered its highest single-day spike of 4,979, which took its tally to 1,70,693. The tally includes 1,17,915 discharges (4,059 on Sunday), 50,294 active cases and 2,481 deaths, including 78 on Sunday.

Of Tamil Nadu’s 4,979 new cases, nearly one-fourth, i.e 1,254, were reported from Chennai. With this, the state capital’s total has spiked to 85,859.