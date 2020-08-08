New Delhi: Yet another MLA of Tamil Nadu’s opposition MK Stalin-led DMK has tested positive for coronavirus. Thanjavur MLA TKG Neelamegam tested positive for the infection on Friday and has been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Also Read - Unlock 3: Gyms to Resume Operations From August 10 in Tamil Nadu, SOPs to be Issued Later

Notably, with the Thanjavur MLA contracting the virus, a total of 27 Tamil Nadu MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far. Of these, 24 are from arch-rivals DMK and the ruling AIADMK; while 13, including, Neelamegam are from the DMK, 11 are from the AIADMK.

Earlier, on June 10, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan had succumbed to the infection on his 62nd birthday.

Tamil Nadu, whose Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive last Sunday, is the second worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra. On Friday, the state witnessed a spike of 5,880, taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 2,85,024. This includes nearly 2.3 lakh recovered cases, 52,750 active cases and 4,690 deaths, of which 115 were reported from the last 24 hours.

The Tamil Nadu government has already extended the statewide lockdown till August 31.