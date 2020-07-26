Tiruchirappalli: At least 38 employees of a national bank’s main branch in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, have tested positive for coronavirus, officials from the bank and the local civic body have said. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: With Highest Spike of 6,988, State Crosses 2 Lakh Case-Mark

According to the officials, the customers who visited the bank have also been advised to voluntarily appear for coronavirus tests.

Earlier, a senior official of the branch who was suffering from other complications, had died of COVID-19.

The positive cases came to light after a mass medical screening camp was held at the bank recently, the officials said.

Senior bank officials said the disinfection process had been completed and the bank might resume operations from tomorrow. Corporation health officials are in touch with the customers who visited the bank.