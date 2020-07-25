New Delhi: Tamil Nadu on Saturday became the second state after Maharashtra to breach the two lakh coronavirus case-mark, registering its highest single-day spike of 6,988 fresh infections, which took the southern state’s tally to 2,06,737 positive cases thus far. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Sunday Shutdown to Begin Early in Coimbatore This Week

Also 89 deaths took place on the day, taking the state's death toll to 3,409. However, the total number of discharges on the day were more than the number of new cases: 7,758 as against 6,988. Also, in the process, the total number of recoveries in the state crossed the 1.5 lakh mark and is currently at 1,51,055, which is more than the number of active cases at 52,273.

Hence, the break-up of Tamil Nadu's total number of positive cases is as follows: 1,51,055 recoveries, 52,273 active cases and 3,409 deaths.

Tamil Nadu had crossed the one lakh mark on July 3 and sailed past 1.50 lakh cases on July 15.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Chennai reported 1,329 new cases, taking its overall tally to 93,537. According to the state medical bulletin, besides the state capital, several other districts, too, continued to record a sharp rise in the number of fresh cases with Chengalpet having 449 infections, Kancheepuram 442, Tiruvallur 385, Virudhunagar 376 and Tuticorin 317.

Of the 89 fatalities reported today, five had no comorbidities.

Among the 6,988 new cases, 62 are returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

(With PTI inputs)