One person who returned to Tamil Nadu from the UK has tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus taking the total number of cases to 7. According to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, the person has been isolated in a separate room at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai.

"One more person who returned from Britain recently tested positive. The person has been isolated in a separate room at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai while his co-passengers and other who came in contact have been tested and found negative for COVID-19," Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

"The Centre has confirmed one person from the state has been affected by the UK strain," he told reporters. The Union Health Ministry earlier in the day saidsix people who returned to India from the UK have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus.

Radhakrishnan said more than 2,200 people had arrived in Tamil Nadu from the UK after November 25 and all of them underwent RT-PCR tests. As of Tuesday, 17 returnees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As far as treatment and existing testing protocol, he said the Union Health Ministry has informed there was no requirement for any modification. “All those people including senior doctors, nurses are in separate wing. We have set up 120 specialised beds…”, he said.

Reiterating that there was no need for any panic because of the new strain, he said RT-PCR test was being done for all returnees from the UK. Those found positive are being treated in separate rooms even though results of their genomic sequencing were awaited from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

“Therefore, the chances of spread of the virus in Tamil Nadu is less”, the official said.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines and stated that all international passengers who have arrived in India during last 14 days (from Dec 9 to 22), if symptomatic and tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that prior to the news of the UK variant came in, the government had done roughly 5,000 genome sequences across labs and now, the Centre will significantly increase that number and would be working in a coordinated manner.

“If we analyse COVID-19 cases on basis of gender, 63% of total cases were reported in males and 37% cases in females. Age-wise, 8% cases reported below age of 17 years, 13% in 18-25 years age group, 39% in 26-44 years group,26% in 45-60 years group & 14% above 60 years,” he stated.

Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India Prof K Vijay Raghavan said that the vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against this COVID-19 variant.

The development comes after six people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus. The Health Ministry said the UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in three samples in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, two in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad and one in the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.