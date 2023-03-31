Home

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Imposes Restrictions, Makes Face Mask Mandatory In Hospitals From April 1

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: State health minister Ma Subramanian said air passengers arriving from other countries are randomly screened after their arrival at the airports in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 123 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the active cases tally to 726.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Latest Update: Taking preventive measures in the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday imposed restrictions and made face masks mandatory in all government hospitals from April 1.

“We have made it mandatory for doctors, nurses, technicians, administrative staff, patients and attenders to wear masks at all times in both inpatient and outpatient wards of all primary, secondary and tertiary hospitals,” Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said.

The development comes after health experts said the rate of transmission of infection and cross infection is higher in hospitals.

He also stated that even as the infection spread has not escalated, it has become essential to exercise precautions.

“We should ensure that we wear face masks to protect ourselves. At present, Omicron sub variants XBB and BA.2 are in circulation not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in India and other parts of the world,” he said.

He stated that the air passengers arriving from other countries are randomly screened upon their arrival at the airports in Tamil Nadu.

The state health minister further added that there is an increase in Covid cases across the country and even though there are no large clusters, hospitalisations or death, the state is seeing a steady increase in fresh cases.

Corona Cases In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 123 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the active cases tally to 726. On the other hand, Chennai reported 35 new cases followed by 13 in Chengalpet, 12 in Salem, 11 in Coimbatore and six in Cuddalore.

Corona Cases in India

Earlier in the day, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases with the active caseload increasing to 15,208, the Health ministry data showed. The toll has gone up to 5,30,867 with five deaths — one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity was recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.91 per cent.

