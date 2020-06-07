New Delhi: Tamil Nadu on Saturday became the second state after Maharashtra to cross the 30,000 coronavirus cases mark, after the state recorded 1,458 fresh cases on the day, taking its overall COVID-19 count to 30, 152, including 251 deaths. Also Read - Record of Aadhaar Card, Phone Number of Customers Must at Parlours, Saloons, Spas in Tamil Nadu

Notably, on the day, the southern state also witnessed a total of 633 patient discharges, which means that thus far, a total of 16,395 patients have been discharged after being cured of the Chinese-born infection. Also Read - Unlock 1 in Tamil Nadu: No Religious Places Will Open Before June 30, Says Chief Minister

The total number of active cases in the state, hence, is 13,503.

Of the over 1,450 cases reported on Saturday, 1,146 were registered in state capital Chennai alone. Hence, the city, which is one of the worst-hit cities in the country by coronavirus, has thus far recorded nearly 21,000 cases, with its current overall tally being 20,993.

Tamil Nadu thus has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra, which, with 82,968 cases, is a distant first. Delhi is third with 27,654 cases while Gujarat-the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah-is fourth with 19,617 cases.

Rajasthan rounds off the top five with 10,337 cases, followed closely by Uttar Pradesh with 10,103 cases.

Overall, India is currently the fifth worst-hit country in the world, with nearly 2.4 lakh total number of cases, overtaking Spain in the process. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of India.