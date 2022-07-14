Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board will conduct an inspection of ‘Junglii’, an exotic animals’ pet shop, considered to be country’s first exotic petting zoo. Petting zoo is a zoo where visitors, especially children, may handle and feed animals. This pet shop at Injambakkam on East Coast Road houses various exotic animals including hedgehogs, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, parrots, python and many more.Also Read - Punjab chief wildlife warden examining stuffed black partridge issue

The shop exhibits around 30 such exotic animals. It charges anywhere between Rs 399 and Rs 9,999 from visitors to handle and play with the animals. The shop claims to provide consultation services to clients willing to buy the animals and also create awareness about them.

However, Antony Rubin, a member of the state animal welfare board, had filed a complaint with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Its member secretary S.K. Dutta has already written to the regional deputy director of the Wild Life Crime Control Bureau, the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services department to investigate Junglii and provide an action taken report. The inspection team will be led by the joint director of the department.

Rubin told media persons that permission has to be taken under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules if animals are to be exhibited, which Junglii did not take. He said that he had paid Rs 3,097 for three persons and a camera to enter Junglii where he saw children handling exotic animals, including a python, which looked tired. He also said that exotic animal trade is a grey area as there are no proper regulations under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

However, the owner of Junglii, A.R. Vijay, told IANS that they did not violate any law, adding that they were charging only consulting fee and no entry fee, and hence Performing Animals (Registration) Rules were not applicable on Junglii. He also said that Junglii is only trying to create awareness about exotic animals.

(With inputs from IANS)