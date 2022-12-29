Businessman From Salem Who Arrived From China Tests Positive For Covid-19, Quarantined

Coimbatore: A businessman from Salem in Tamil Nadu who arrived from China has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a flight connecting Singapore on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, as per the officials. “The man, a textile businessman hailing from Ilampillai near Salem, is asymptomatic and under follow-up of health authorities,” they said.

Earlier, two passengers, who returned from Dubai and Cambodia to Chennai on Wednesday and a woman and her six-year old daughter who came from China via Colombo to Madurai had tested positive for the virus.