New Delhi: In the wake of increasing Covid-19 infections in Europe and some Asian countries, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held an expert committee meeting at the Chennai Secretariat to review the situation. The meeting was attended by top government officials and health experts.Also Read - Domestic Flight Operations From Chandigarh to Indore, Chennai to Start From March 27 | Details Here

What Transpired In The Meeting?

India Today reported that the Covid situation in Tamil Nadu was discussed with health experts.

In the meeting, CM Stalin reportedly directed officials to intensify the vaccination drive and vaccinate those who are yet to get vaccinated.

Besides, the state identified all those who are yet to take the first dose and also those who are yet to receive their second dose.

Other than that, the expert body will recommend to the CM if any restrictions need to be imposed in the state.

At present, the state has lifted all COVID-induced restrictions, except for the cap on the number of people who can attend weddings and funerals.

TN to Hold Mega Vaccination Camps

Tamil Nadu will hold mega vaccination camps on Saturdays at all districts to administer the anti-coronavirus vaccine to those who are yet to take the first, second, and precautionary doses. According to the government, 50 lakh people who haven’t taken their first dose and 1.32 crore people who haven’t taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be identified and mega vaccination camps would be held. Also Read - Fourth Wave of COVID in Karnataka: Health Minister Makes BIG Prediction. Deets Inside

The government said special focus will be on the senior citizens who have not taken the first/second or the precautionary vaccine doses. These apart, the test-track-treat-vaccination protocol will continue to be implemented. Also Read - Stealth Omicron vs Omicron vs Delta Variant - Know The Difference in Symptoms And More