Chennai Covid News: Owing to the concerning spike in the Covid cases, the Chennai Corporation on Monday made wearing of marks mandatory in all public places. The corporation has also directed all shopping malls, theaters and places of worship to ensure that huge crowds do not gather.

This comes after Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rise in the COVID cases. For the third consecutive day on Sunday, the state reported over 2,000 new coronavirus infections as the state logged 2,672 cases. Two returnees from Maldives, pushed the overall tally of active cases in the state to 34,82,775. There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 38,026.

In a press statement issued by the Chennai Corporation, it said that following increase in number of positive cases across the city, the need to follow safety protocols have been announced.

Chennai registered 1,072 new cases followed by Chengalpet 373, Coimbatore 145, Tiruvallur 131 and Tiruchirappalli 104, while the remaining were spread across districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with two fresh cases.

Stay Alert: Centre Tells States Amid Spike in Covid Cases

The Health Ministry has advised caution and continuous alertness to the states reporting a surge in COVID cases during the past few weeks. The centre has also directed the states to step up vigil against COVID.

Dr Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog has advised states reporting a spike in COVID cases to be watchful of the emerging pandemic situation. Last week the Health Ministry held a review meeting and took stoke of the current Covid situation where cases are rising.

Central Government’s Directions: