Chennai Covid News: Owing to the concerning spike in the Covid cases, the Chennai Corporation on Monday made wearing of marks mandatory in all public places. The corporation has also directed all shopping malls, theaters and places of worship to ensure that huge crowds do not gather.
This comes after Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rise in the COVID cases. For the third consecutive day on Sunday, the state reported over 2,000 new coronavirus infections as the state logged 2,672 cases. Two returnees from Maldives, pushed the overall tally of active cases in the state to 34,82,775. There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 38,026.
In a press statement issued by the Chennai Corporation, it said that following increase in number of positive cases across the city, the need to follow safety protocols have been announced.
Chennai registered 1,072 new cases followed by Chengalpet 373, Coimbatore 145, Tiruvallur 131 and Tiruchirappalli 104, while the remaining were spread across districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with two fresh cases.
Stay Alert: Centre Tells States Amid Spike in Covid Cases
The Health Ministry has advised caution and continuous alertness to the states reporting a surge in COVID cases during the past few weeks. The centre has also directed the states to step up vigil against COVID.
Dr Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog has advised states reporting a spike in COVID cases to be watchful of the emerging pandemic situation. Last week the Health Ministry held a review meeting and took stoke of the current Covid situation where cases are rising.
Central Government’s Directions:
- The Central government noted that the uptake in second and precaution doses in many states reporting the present surge was low
- The government advised states to rapidly accelerate the vaccination coverage especially of the 60 plus elderly population, and second dose among 12-17 population group.
- It also was pointed out that the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Dastak2.0’ drive needed a strong push to ramp up Covid vaccine uptake.
- The government also underscored that there was no shortage of Covid vaccines, the states were advised to ensure that vaccines that expire first are administered first preventing any wastage of the precious national resource.
- NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr Vinod Paul advised Assam, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal reporting spike in COVID-19 cases to be watchful of the emerging pandemic situation.
- “The major action point is to focus on strengthening proactive surveillance as per the Revised Surveillance Strategy issued by Union Health Ministry on June 9,” Dr Vinod Paul stressed.
- “Routine surveillance constitutes the steel frame of our Covid response and management strategy and needs continuous and unstinted attention,” Dr Vinod Paul said.
- The four-fold strategy highlights surveillance of incoming inter-national travellers; community-based surveillance; sentinel site surveillance (health facility-based surveillance and lab-based surveillance); and whole genome sequencing.
- States were advised to scan for and report all SARI and ILI cases from all district hospitals, major private hospitals and medical colleges across the districts, and keep a close watch on those geographies where these clusters are emerging, the statement said.