Chennai: The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday calling on the Union government to withdraw the proposal to conduct a Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The resolution was supported by all the political parties in the state, except the BJP. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced that admissions to all the courses including undergraduate programmes in all Central universities will be through the marks secured in a Common University Entrance Test (CUET).Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 2500 Traders Down Shutters Against Restriction on Vehicles in Bannari-Karappalam Stretch

The resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu assembly said, “There is no doubt that the CUET like NEET will sideline the diverse school systems of education in the country and grossly undermine the overall development-oriented long term learning in schools and make students rely upon coaching institutions for improving their entrance examination scores.” Also Read - From Mandatory CUET to FYUP: How DU Admissions Will be Different This Academic Year | 20 Points

The assembly resolution said that the people of Tamil Nadu felt that CUET would only favour further mushrooming of coaching centres and enforcing such an entrance examination along with regular schooling would lead to mental stress among the student community. Also Read - Madras HC Upholds 7.5% Quota For Govt School Students In Tamil Nadu’s Medical Colleges

‘Any exam based on NCERT syllabus….’

The legislative assembly also found that any entrance examination that was based on the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will not provide an equal opportunity to all students who have studied in various boards and syllabi across the country.

The resolution said that the State Board Syllabus constituted 80 per cent of the student community and these students hailed from marginalized sections. It said, “Hence an NCERT syllabus based entrance examination would place this deserving majority in a disadvantageous position in securing college admissions in Central universities.”

Request Centre to withdraw CUET: Stalin