Cyclone Asani: In view of cyclone Asani, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in parts of South India for the next couple of days. The weather agency said a well-marked low-pressure area persist over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea and is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and intensify into a depression by the morning of March 20 and into a cyclonic storm on March 21.

"Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near north Myanmar-southeast Bangladesh coasts on March, 22," it added

IMD Issues Rainfall Warning In Andaman and Nicobar Islands

March 19: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and isolated Extremely Heavy rainfall also very likely over Nicobar Islands and south Andaman Islands.

March 20: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Andaman Islands and isolated heavy rainfall over Nicobar Islands.

March 21: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Andaman Islands. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely over Nicobar Islands.

Forecast and Warnings for other parts of the country

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region on March 19 and 20.

Light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Karnataka during next 5 days.

Light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning over Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during March 20-22; and over Telangana on March 19.

Light to moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Northeast India from March 21.

IMD Issues Fishermen Warning