New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal has moved east-northeastwards and will intensify into a depression by March 20 morning and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. The weather department has further informed that Tamil Nadu may escape the impact of Cyclone Asani which is currently brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The state, however, is forecast to experience a heat surge, leading to hotter days and humid nights due to the delayed easterly wind entry.

Chennai is expected to witness maximum temperatures of 36°C, while Tamil Nadu's interior districts may see a surge to 40°C. However, some parts of Tamil Nadu could witness isolated light rainfall over the next five days. However, some parts of the state may also witness wet conditions, as the IMD has indicated the possibility of light isolated rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next five days.

West Bengal is also expected to escape the impact of Cyclone Asani, meteorologists said. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has advised fisherfolk not to venture into the deep seas during this period.

IMD prediction on TN

As the low pressure area intensifies, it is expected to absorb most of the moisture around Bay of Bengal leaving Peninsular India under clearer skies & dry weather conditions. This drier weather conditions along with the strengthening of the land winds from the west will increase the daytime maximum temperatures over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu including Chennai as the pulse moves Northward. With sea breeze influence expected to be negligible, the afternoons could be dry with less humidity.

Weather department alerts fishermen

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration on Saturday issued an advisory for fishermen appealing to them no to venture into the sea during the period of the cyclone from March 19-22. “Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into sea during the period of Cyclone Asani,” the Andaman and Nicobar Administration tweeted on Saturday morning.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over the Nicobar Islands. Once the weather system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named Asani — suggested by Sri Lanka.

NDRF deploys personnel to carry rescue operations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Meanwhile, the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) on Saturday said its personnel were deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in different places across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Union Home Secretary has also reviewed the preparedness of central ministries and agencies and the administration of Andaman and Nicobar as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the island in the next 24 hours.