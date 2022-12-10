Cyclone Mandous Kills 4, Wreaks Havoc On Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh | Latest Updates

Several areas in Tamil Nadu including the capital Chennai received up to 115 mm of rain.

Around 400 trees fell in Chennai due to strong wind.

Cyclone Mandous: The southern states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are reeling from the aftermath of cyclone Mandous. The cyclone made landfall late Friday night at a wind speed of 75km per hour. However, now the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression which has brought respite to the people of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Several areas in Tamil Nadu including the capital Chennai received up to 115 mm of rain. Several areas reported waterlogging issues and high windspeed uprooted many trees across Chennai.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre, Chepauk amid the cyclone’s severity. Stalin urged the people to follow the orders of the government and corporate with the government.

Latest Updates On Cyclone Mandous:

Strong winds uprooted over 400 trees in Chennai and the city received up to 115 mm of rain. 4 people were killed in rain-related incidents, confirmed CM Stalin. The landfall began at midnight yesterday and crossed the coast near Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) in Tamil Nadu around 1.30 am. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reviewed the situation very closely and said the readiness of the government prevented major damage. In coastal areas like Kovalam and Mamallapuram, the boats were damaged tin roofs of shops got blown away. Ahead of the landfall, 13 domestic and three international flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport due to bad weather. Heavy rain was reported in several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday. The cyclone was named by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a member of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). In Arabic, it means “treasure box” and is pronounced as “Man-Dous”. Rescue work was being expedited in the neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Villupuram. With the cyclone causing damage to electric poles and transformers, power had been suspended in 600 places and it has been set right in 300 of them.