LIVE Cyclone Mandous To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; Heavy Rain Predicted in TN, Andhra; Schools Declare Holiday

Cyclone Mandous Latest Update: The IMD issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday.

New Delhi: Satellite image taken between 17:00 to 17:26 IST shows the Cyclone 'Mandous' as it approaches the Indian coast, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Mandous Latest Update: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Cyclone Mandous is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 6 hours on Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu as the cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ over Bay of Bengal intensified and is predicted to weaken gradually before crossing the coast near here on December 9 midnight. “Cyclone will continue to move west-northwestwards & cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts b/w Puducherry & Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

