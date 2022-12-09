live

Cyclone Mandous Latest Update: The IMD issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday.

Updated: December 9, 2022 12:35 PM IST

LIVE Cyclone Mandous To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; Heavy Rain Predicted in TN, Andhra; Schools Declare Holiday
New Delhi: Satellite image taken between 17:00 to 17:26 IST shows the Cyclone 'Mandous' as it approaches the Indian coast, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Mandous Latest Update: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Cyclone Mandous is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 6 hours on Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu as the cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ over Bay of Bengal intensified and is predicted to weaken gradually before crossing the coast near here on December 9 midnight. “Cyclone will continue to move west-northwestwards & cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts b/w Puducherry & Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Live Updates

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE Cyclone Mandous: Weather dept predicts rains in Bengaluru till Dec 12

    Due to Cyclone Mandous, Bengaluru will receive rain till December 12. There will be cloudy atmosphere and drizzle throughout, the IMD officers stated.

    “Deep depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm called Mandous. Cyclone alert has been given to neighbouring states and it will affect Bengaluru also,” stated the IMD.

  • 9:52 AM IST

    Cyclone Mandous approaches Tamil Nadu coast

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE Cyclone Mandous: IMD issues Yellow alert for Kerala and Karnataka

    IMD has issued yellow alert for Karnataka and Kerala for December 9, 2022 as Cyclonic storm Mandous is to be intensify in Bay of Bengal and moves towards Tamil-Nadu AP region.

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Cyclone Mandous: Rainfall prediction

    Intense spells of rain is likely to occur at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamilnadu during next three hours.

    Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area during next three hours.

    Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Ranippettai, Vellore, Tiruppattar, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thiruchirapalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Thiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu during next three hours.

  • 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE Cyclone Mandous: NDRF teams deployed in Tamil Nadu

    The Tamil Nadu government said 12 teams — comprising nearly 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and the State force — have been deployed in 10 districts including Nagapattinam and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts and Cuddalore.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE Cyclone Mandous: Heavy Rainfall Alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    On December 9, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places and heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema. Following the land fall, the rainfall is set to recede.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE Cyclone Mandous: Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi

    A rain holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu’s Thuthukudi, Theni and Sirumalai on December 9 due to rain amid predictions that cyclone Mandous would likely intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

  • 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE Cyclone Mandous: Red Alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    The IMD issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday.

    A total of nine districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet, have been issued orange alerts.C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police (DGP), has instructed the district SPs and other officials to be prepared with preventive measures ahead of the rain. Volunteers from the fishermen’s community are also instructed to be ready with rescue boats.

Published Date: December 9, 2022 8:46 AM IST

Updated Date: December 9, 2022 12:35 PM IST