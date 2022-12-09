Cyclone Mandous: Southern Railway Likely To Cancel Several Suburban Trains In Chennai

Cyclone Mandous Latest News Today: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway said the suburban trains will be cancelled/rescheduled to prevent untoward incidents.

Cyclone Mandous Latest Updates: Keeping in view the impact of Cyclone Mandous, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway on Friday announced that suburban trains in Chennai may be cancelled/rescheduled, if necessary, to prevent untoward incidents.

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu government said the bus services won’t operate for two hours in coastal areas and will be operated as usual in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore and Villupuram.

Before the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, heavy rains lashed Chennai and the IMD said cyclone Mandous will move North-West direction and expected to cross Puducherry and Sriharikota by tonight or early morning.

Earlier in the day, several flights from Chennai were cancelled. The chief minister’s office directed the officials in the transport department to coordinate with the revenue department to monitor the Cyclone Mandous and to plan the trips accordingly.

Tamil Nadu transport department officials also told IANS that people should not travel during the period of the Cylone Mandous and to travel only if it was extremely necessary.

It is to be noted that Chennai and surrounding areas are experiencing heavy rains since Thursday night following the Cyclone Mandous which is expected to hit the ground by Friday late evening.