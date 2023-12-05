Home

Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung: Giant Crocodile Seen Crawling On Chennai Road After Heavy Rains, Video Goes Viral

Cyclone Michaung: Giant Crocodile Seen Crawling On Chennai Road After Heavy Rains, Video Goes Viral

Cyclone Michaung: The crocodile was found in the Perungalathur area of the city and was seen crawling on the side before disappearing into the bushes.

This is not the first instance of a crocodile being witnessed on the road after a heavy spell of rain.

Cyclone Michaung: Because of the approaching Cyclone Michaung, Chennai is witnessing heavy rainfall in the last few days and could witness further showers in the coming days as Cyclone Michaung continues to impact normal lives in Tamil Nadu. The inclement weather is forcing families to look for ways to stay safe amid the inundation of roads and other infrastructure.

Trending Now

Amid these developments, a user shared a video of a crocodile being spotted on a road in the city during the night. As per the post on social media, the reptile was found in the Perungalathur area of the city and was seen crawling on the side before disappearing into the bushes.

You may like to read

Cyclone Michaung: Watch Video Here

The video, that has gone viral, saw many comments from users who were left frightened by the visual.

“We have snakes, fishes and a whole aquarium here,” one user wrote.

“We’re not in Florida anymore,” another user wrote.

Reacting to the crocodile spotting video on social media, Tamil Nadu additional chief secretary for environment climate change & forests Supriya Sahu urged everyone to not go near reptiles when they see them, adding that they were shy creatures who avoid human contact.

However, this is not the first instance of a crocodile being witnessed on the road after a heavy spell of rain.

A similar incident happened in September when a crocodile was spotted on a road in Hyderabad’s Khairtabad area, opposite to an open drainage channel, after heavy rains lashed the Telangana capital.

As per the reports, the reptile was spotted on the road at 6:30 pm after water levels in the area rose, following heavy rains.

In the meantime, the IMD has predicted moderate rainfall, light thunderstorms and lightning in ten districts of Tamil Nadu for Tuesday morning.

“Light thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain are very likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. It is also very likely over isolated places in Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu,” the Regional Centre stated in a release.

Cyclone Michaung, which lay centred over the west coast of the Bay of Bengal, off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday morning in the form of a severe cyclonic storm, the weather department informed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.