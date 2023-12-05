Home

Chennai School Holiday: Schools to Remain Shut in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur on Wednesday, Check Details Inside

Chennai School Holiday: Schools in these districts were also shut on December 4 and 5 due to Cyclone Michaung.

School Holiday declared in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur on Wednesday.

Chennai School Holiday: In the wake of the heavy rains and massive waterlogging in the city, a school holiday has been declared in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. Notably, schools in these districts have been shut on December 4 and 5 as well. The landfall process of the cyclone has started in Andhra Pradesh and reports suggest that heavy rains will continue in Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclonic storm Michaung is expected to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing in heavy rainfall in Chennai and Puducherry.

Transport services in Chennai and other areas took a hit with several trains and flights being cancelled. Many parts of Chennai and Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts have also been flooded even as the NDRF deployed have been deployed to clear the stagnant water and inundation.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh also remains on high alert as weather agencies have alerted that the storm caused by Cyclone Michaung will trigger heavy rainfall in the state.

In the meantime, 8 people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the state.

“Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from the Puzhal Lake,” police said on Tuesday.

The police further informed that 8 deaths have been reported so far in the state.

“A dead body of an unidentified man aged about 70 years who was found dead at the platform near the Vaidyanathan flyover, Padmanaban (M/50), Senthurai, Natluun, Dindigul district was electrocuted and died at loan square road, Murugan (M/35), died by fallen tree on himself at Besant Nagar, a dead body of an unidentified woman aged about 60 years was found dead at Foreshore Estate Bus Depot, Ganesan (M/70 years) of Thuraipakkam was electrocuted while walking on the road near his house,” Tamil Nadu police said.

The police also added that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas who were stuck due to wreak havoc of Cyclone Michaung.

Around 17 subways including the Ganesapuram Subway, Gengureddy Subway, Sembium (Perambur), Villivakkam and Duraisamy Subway are closed due to water logging, the police informed further.

Around 17 subways including the Ganesapuram Subway, Gengureddy Subway, Sembium (Perambur), Villivakkam and Duraisamy Subway are closed due to water logging, the police informed further.