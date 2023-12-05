Home

Cyclone Michaung: Govt Offices, Banks to Remain Shut in These Tamil Nadu Districts Today

Cyclone Michaung: The Tamil Nadu govt said the government offices, including the offices of public undertakings/corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will be closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the state.

Cyclone Michaung: cyclonic storm 'Michaung' intensified to a severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 a.m. on December 4, about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai. (PHOTO: PTI)

Cyclone Michaung: Taking preventive measures in the wake of approaching cyclonic storm Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The state government has declared the public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

In an official order, the state government said all schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices, including the offices of public undertakings/corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will be closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the state.

However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals and medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels and restaurants, etc., and the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities, shall function as usual.

The Tamil Nadu Government has asked people to take precautionary measures as the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a Red alert in the state. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring areas.

As per the latest update by the IMD, cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ intensified to a severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 a.m. on December 4, about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5 in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam is expected on December 4 and 5.

Public life is severely affected in Chennai due to heavy rains lashing several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were left inundated due to the persistent heavy rainfall.

12 Madras Unit of the Indian Army rescued people from Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam areas in Chennai that were affected by heavy rainfall and massive waterlogging.

Chennai’s popular Marina Beach was flooded due to heavy downpours, and the roads from Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging.

Trees were uprooted in several parts of the city, causing heavy traffic jams. The Chennai airfield has been closed for arrival and departure operations in Chennai till 11 pm today due to the harsh weather conditions in the city. Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

(With inputs from ANI)

