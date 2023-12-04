Home

Allow Work From Home For Employees Due to Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu Govt Urges Private Firms

An orange alert has been sounded for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as cyclone Michaung approaches the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

The heavy downpour in Chennai led to severe waterlogging in parts of Chennai and neighbouring areas. Several areas of Chennai were left inundated due to heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Michaung: In the wake of the approaching Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu Government on Monday urged the private companies and establishments in four districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu to allow their employees to work from home on 5th December (Tuesday) as much as possible due to heavy rains and its impact.

The IMD said the deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ is likely to continue to move north-northwestward, intensify further and reach the Westcentral bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by today in the afternoon.

Cyclone ‘Michaung’ Intensified Into Severe Cyclonic Storm

The weather office further stated that the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ intensified to severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 AM of December 4 about 90 km East northeast of Chennai.

Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of 5th December as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the Indian meteorological department said in an official release.

Orange Alert Issued For Andhra, Tamil Nadu

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on 4th and 5th December in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam is expected on 4th and 5th December.

Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai

The rainwater accumulated to the extent that the vehicles were completely submerged in water. The Heavy spell of rain throughout the night has caused waterlogging in the state due to which traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city. There was heavy traffic jam in Chennai’s Chrompet GST Road following heavy rainfall in the region.

The Chennai airfield has been closed for arrival and departure operations in Chennai till 11pm today due to the harsh weather conditions in the city.

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

(With inputs from ANI)

