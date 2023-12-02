Home

Tamil Nadu

Cyclone ‘Michaung’ To Cross Tamil Nadu Coast On Dec 4, IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rains In Chennai, Other Districts

For 3 December, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Chennai: Locals wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain, in Chennai, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Amid a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The weather agency has also issued the rain warning for Sunday and Monday. The weather department said that the depression will further intensify into ‘deep depression’ on Saturday and is likely to become a cyclonic storm – ‘Michaung’ – by December 3. The storm is likely to cross the coast between Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai around December 4 evening, according to IMD.

S Balachandran, Deputy-Director General of Meteorology, Chennai said, “The well-marked low-pressure area has concentrated into a depression this morning. It is now located over the south-east bay and about 790 km from south-east of Chennai. Now, this system is likely to move in a north-westerly direction, which will further intensify into a deep depression by tomorrow. Further, it will intensify into a cyclonic storm. And it is expected to cross between Chennai and Machilipatnam by 4th December.”

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

Moderate Thunderstorms and lightning with Moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamilnadu.

Light Thunderstorm and lightning with Light to Moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Villupuram, Ranipet, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Thiruppur, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Virudhunagar Nilgiris and Theni districts of Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal in the next three hours: Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal area.

For 3 December, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry while heavy rain over Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

For 4 December, it has issued extremely heavy rain warning at one or two places over Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, while heavy to Very heavy rain over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Vellore.

Apart from this, IMD has also warned that the sea will rougher than usual in the coastal areas amid the looming fear of cyclone over Tamil Nadu. The sea has gone 100 metres backwards, where the shore’s breadth has increased at Velankanni Beach in Nagapattinam district due to the cyclone effect. The northeast monsoon is intensifying and heavy rain is taking place in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Schools to remain closed in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung

The territorial administration has declared holiday for all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4 in view of cyclone Michaung. Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny said in a release on Friday that as cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coastal regions on December 4 all schools would remain closed on that day. Official sources said this is as part of precautionary measures taken by the government. Puducherry and the outlying regions had experienced heavy rains since last few days although there was a lull in the monsoon today.

CM takes stock

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stain also directed all state departments to work together to mitigate any possible effects from the cyclone.

“I ask all concern departments to take precautionary measures ahead of cyclone in Tamil Nadu. Those people who would affect because of cyclone must be found before itself and make them to stay in relief camps. District collectors must ensure that there should be continues supply of food, electricity, essential things are there” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

“Electricity board should surely take action so that electric leakage is not there. Trees may fall during the cyclone officials should make sure to clear the fallen trees as soon as possible. Should ensure emergency rooms in Government hospitals. Food centres must be made ready ahead of cyclone to give foods for needy and affected” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister added.

