Home

Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung: Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Chennai After Roads Closed, Subways Waterlogged, Check Full Advisory Here

Cyclone Michaung: Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Chennai After Roads Closed, Subways Waterlogged, Check Full Advisory Here

Cyclone Michaung: Several subways in Greater Chennai Police limits have been closed due to waterlogging, impacting daily commutes.

Cyclone Michaung is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

Cyclone Michaung Latest Update: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Chennai and other areas after heavy rains lashed the city due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung. Cyclone Michaung was heading towards Chennai and is expected to make landfall on December 5 between Machilipatnam and Nellore, bringing even more intense rainfall.

Trending Now

Check Full Traffic Advisory in Chennai

Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road is closed due to water released from Puzhal Lake.

You may like to read

Thirumangalam 100 feet road diversion to Estate road to Park road is closed due to waterlogging in the area.

The Chennai police said efforts are underway to clear major waterlogged areas in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Highways Department.

Subways Closed Due to Waterlogging

Several subways in Greater Chennai Police limits have been closed due to waterlogging, impacting daily commutes.

The affected subways in Chennai include Saidapet Aranganathan, Gangureddy, Madley, Duraisamy, Rangarajapuram, Pazhavanthangal, Thillai Nagar, C.P. road, Villivakkam, Sembium, Ganesapuram, Vyasarpadi, Manickam Nagar.

Notably, Chennai city is facing massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain in the state while the Koovam River rages as water from nearby lakes is released into it. The bridge in the Nerkundram area is surrounded by water overflowing from the Koovam River.

Cyclone Michaung To Make Landfall Today

Cyclone Michaung is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

As the cyclone moving away from Tamil Nadu, people were seen walking on the water-logged roads to buy essential things.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said “Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th December 2023 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast near Latitude14.9°N and Longitude 80.2°E, about 20 km east of Kavali, 50 km north-northeast of Nellore, 200 km north of Chennai, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170km south-southwest of Machilipatnam.”

It further said that Cyclone ‘Michaung’ is likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 Kmph.

“As the system is nearly moving northwards close to the coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lie overland. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,” the IMD added.

The IMD said that as the system is nearly moving northwards close to coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies overland.

Chennai Airfield remains closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions.

Public life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.