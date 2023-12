Home

Cyclone Michaung: Two Dead As Wall Collapses In Chennai, Section 144 Imposed In Puducherry | What We Know So Far

As cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to make landfall tonight in southern Andhra Pradesh and the north coast of Tamil Nadu, several parts of Chennai continue to receive heavy rainfall with very strong winds.

Water logging has been experienced in several parts of the city, like Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam. Trees have been uprooted due to strong winds in many places.

Cyclone Michaung Latest Update: Two people died and one was critically injured at Chennai East Coastal Road on Monday morning as incessant rainfall continued to lash Tamil Nadu under the impact of approaching cyclone Michaung.

Police stated that the deceased have been identified as Shek Afraj and MD Tofik from Jharkhand. Police also added that amid heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, a newly constructed wall collapsed in the Kanathur area, East Coastal Road, Chennai, this morning.

Two Dead in Chennai

“Two died and one was critically injured in the incident,” they added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A car was seen stuck in the massive waterlogging in Chennai's Velachery and Pallikaranai areas, caused due to heavy rainfall (Video source: A local present at the site of the incident) pic.twitter.com/Lvl9MJnw0N — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

The Chennai Airport also announced that the Airfield is closed for arrival operations from 0917 hrs to 1130 hrs IST. Balachandran, Chennai Regional Metrology Director, said that cyclone Michaung lies about 100 km from East-North East of Chennai and moved at a speed of 10 km/hr in the last 6 hours.

“Cyclone ‘Michaung’ lies about 100 km east-northeast of Chennai. In the last 6 hours, it has moved at a speed of 10 km/hr and it’s expected to move in the northwest direction. An intensified to severe cyclonic storm is expected by 4 p.m. today,” Balachandran said.

Deeply concerned about the impact of the Cyclone Michaung on Chennai city. I wish and pray for safety and well-being of the people. Stay strong, Chennai. We're with you. Prayers🙏🏼 #TakeCareChennai pic.twitter.com/cerOJbIAjf — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 4, 2023

“Further, it will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, expected to cross Nellore-Machilipatnam by tomorrow at 4 p.m. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue till this evening in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts,” he added.

Cyclone ‘Michaung’ to Make Landfall Tonight

Meteorological Centre, Chennai, at 7 a.m. said, “Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain and intense spells at times are very likely at many places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

“Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely few places over Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry in the next three hours,” it added.

Train Services in Chennai Suspended

Suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections were temporarily suspended on Monday due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

Southern Railways stated, “Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections have been temporarily suspended up to 8:00 a.m. today. Only Passenger Specials will be operated in these sections until further advice.”

Water Logging Reported in Chennai

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

“In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X. (ANI)

Section 144 Imposed in Puducherry

The Puducherry district administration imposed Section 144 of the IPC on the coastal areas close to the sea shore of Pudhucherry. In order to prevent any loss of life or property, the district administration restricted the movement of all persons on the coastal areas near the sea-shore has been prohibited from 7 p.m. on December 3 until 6 p.m. on December 5.

“Any person violating this order shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine or both”, the official notice stated.

The Indian meteorological department, on Friday, issued an ‘orange’ alert for North coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal with a warning of extremely heavy rainfall on December 3 nd heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.