Dharapuram Election Result Live Updates: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Dharapuram (SC) Assembly Constituency (AC No 101) in Erode district went to polls on April 6, 2021. In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Kalimuthu. V.S won Dharapuram-(SC) constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Key Candidates: Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (DMK), L.Murugan (BJP), Charlie (MNM), Ranjitha (NTK), C.Kalarani (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Dharapuram (SC) constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:

In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Dharapuram (SC) Assembly Constituency was recorded as 46.40 percent. In 2016, Kalimuthu. V.S of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Ponnusamy. K from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 10017 votes. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Ganeshamurthi A won from Erode Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 210618 votes by defeating Manimaran G from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Here are some of the important details:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 2,57,941

Male: 1,25,820

Female: 1,32,111

Transgender: 10