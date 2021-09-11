Chennai: A private company in Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu, has said it would offer one litre of free petrol to those who provide their Aadhaar and PAN details, reported India Today.Also Read - Vijay Rupani Quits as Gujarat CM LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to Reach State by Evening, Legislature Meet Expected Tomorrow

Demanding one litre of free petrol, many villagers from Uthiramerur village flooded the Indian Oil petrol pump bearing with them xerox copies of their Aadhar and Pan cards.

The organisation that sponsored to provide free one litre of petrol has been identified as Sriram commercial vehicle finance.

Residents of the village reached the petrol pump, not missing the opportunity to avail free petrol at a time when petrol prices are burning a hole in people’s pockets.

Meanwhile, many people questioned the motive behind the move with others wondering why a company would need people’s Aadhar and PAN details.

Tamil Nadu had last month slashed petrol rates by Rs 3 per litre under pressure to cut taxes on auto fuel.

“I am happy to inform the House that this government has decided to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and thereby provide major relief to the toiling working-class people in the state. This measure will result in a loss of revenue of Rs.1,160 crore a year,” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said as he presented the Revised Budget for 2021-22 to the Assembly.