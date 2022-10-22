Chennai: One of the grandest festivals in India, also entails lots of restrictions pertaining to the environment and other administrative changes in different cities. Come Diwali, the buzz around crackers and environment is always a hot debate. This year ahead of the celebrations, the police commissioner of Chennai city has laid out certain restrictions with regards to bursting crackers and other issues. On Friday, the Greater Chennai Corporation also issued fresh rules for residents to adhere by amidst Diwali celebration pertaining to the environment.Also Read - Happy Dhanteras 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones On October 22

Over the last year, lots of cases were registered against sale of unpermitted crackers. Around 848 cases were registered against people who burst firecrackers beyond the stipulated time and permitted decibel by the civic authorities. Also Read - Festive Rush: Central Railways To Hike Platform Ticket Prices From October 22 At THESE Stations

DIWALI 2022: DO’S AND DON’T’S IN CHENNAI

As per High Court guidelines, residents are suppose to burst crackers in open spaces and public areas after taking permission from the corporation. Chennai corporation urged people to opt for green cracker in order reduces noise and light pollution. It also stated that waste from firecrackers will be collected separately by the corporation and handed over to Tamil Nadu Waste Limited Facility. According new new guidlelines, residents must collect the waster in public spaces and handover to sanitary workers the next day.

Restrictions on cracker in Chennai Also Read - Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates, Kejriwal Govt Launches Campaign For Pollution-Free Diwali | Key Points