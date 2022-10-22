Chennai: One of the grandest festivals in India, also entails lots of restrictions pertaining to the environment and other administrative changes in different cities. Come Diwali, the buzz around crackers and environment is always a hot debate. This year ahead of the celebrations, the police commissioner of Chennai city has laid out certain restrictions with regards to bursting crackers and other issues. On Friday, the Greater Chennai Corporation also issued fresh rules for residents to adhere by amidst Diwali celebration pertaining to the environment.Also Read - Happy Dhanteras 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones On October 22
Over the last year, lots of cases were registered against sale of unpermitted crackers. Around 848 cases were registered against people who burst firecrackers beyond the stipulated time and permitted decibel by the civic authorities.
DIWALI 2022: DO’S AND DON’T’S IN CHENNAI
- As per High Court guidelines, residents are suppose to burst crackers in open spaces and public areas after taking permission from the corporation.
- Chennai corporation urged people to opt for green cracker in order reduces noise and light pollution.
- It also stated that waste from firecrackers will be collected separately by the corporation and handed over to Tamil Nadu Waste Limited Facility.
- According new new guidlelines, residents must collect the waster in public spaces and handover to sanitary workers the next day.
Restrictions on cracker in Chennai
- Bursting of crackers has been restricted to one hour twice a day only. According to new restrictions citizens will be allowed to burst crackers in the morning between-7:00 to8:00 AM and onec in the evening 7 PM to 8PM
- Bursting, producing or selling firecrackers with a noise level of more than 125 decibels within four meters of their blast is not allowed.
- A ban has also been imposed on Chinese-made crackers. The use or sale of Chinese crackers has also been banned.
- Crackers should not be set-off in places where inflammable materials are kept nearby. Crackers should not be set off near petrol bunks, cars and three-wheeler parking lots.
- In the statement released by the commissioner, it states that as per the judgment given by the Supreme Court, only green crackers made of permitted chemicals that are environmentally friendly can be sold and burst.
- Rockets should not be set off near hutments and tall apartment buildings. Smoking next to or near shops where fireworks are sold is not allowed.
- Officials also advised against bursting crackers near cattle.