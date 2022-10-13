Chennai: One of the grandest festivals in India, also entails lots of restrictions pertaining to the environment and other administrative changes in different cities. Come Diwali, the buzz around crackers is always a hot debate. This year ahead of the celebrations, the police commissioner of Chennai city has laid out certain restrictions with regards to bursting crackers and other issues.Also Read - Aadhaar Made Compulsory To Avail Electricity Subsidy In Tamil Nadu. Know All Details Here
CHENNAIL DIWALI 2022 RESTRCITIONS
- Bursting of crackers has been restricted to one hour twice a day only. According to new restrictions citizens will be allowed to burst crackers in the morning between-7:00 to8:00 AM and onec in the evening 7 PM to 8PM
- Bursting, producing or selling firecrackers with a noise level of more than 125 decibels within four meters of their blast is not allowed.
- A ban has also been imposed on Chinese-made crackers. The use or sale of Chinese crackers has also been banned.
- Crackers should not be set-off in places where inflammable materials are kept nearby. Crackers should not be set off near petrol bunks, cars and three-wheeler parking lots.
- In the statement released by the commissioner, it states that as per the judgment given by the Supreme Court, only green crackers made of permitted chemicals that are environmentally friendly can be sold and burst.
- Rockets should not be set off near hutments and tall apartment buildings. Smoking next to or near shops where fireworks are sold is not allowed.
- Officials also advised against bursting crackers near cattle.