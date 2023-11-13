Home

Diwali 2023: 7 Villages Of This State Celebrate Festival Of Lights ‘Silently’, Here’s Why

Diwali 2023: Where most states celebrate Diwali by bursting crackers, seven villages of Tamil Nadu celebrate a 'soundless, silent' Diwali. Read more to know the special reason..

Tamil Nadu Villages Celebrate Silent Diwali (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Diwali is also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ and is one such celebration where the entire country is lit up with lights and earthen lamps. Along with lights, another attraction for people, especially the kids, is bursting crackers, which do light up the sky but at the same time have multiple negative effects, on people, animals and the environment. Now, there has been a lot of awareness and a lot of people avoid bursting crackers so that the animals are not scared away, there is lesser pollution and the human health is also not affected. Keeping these things in mind, there are seven villages in Tamil Nadu, that celebrate a ‘Silent Diwali’. Which villages celebrate a soundless diwali and what is the specific reason behind it, read further to find out..

‘Silent Diwali’ In 7 Villages Of This State

As the boom of firecrackers filled the air across the country celebrating Deepavali with gusto, seven villages in Erode district of Tamil Nadu decided to mark the festival with just lights, and no sound, in a gesture considerate of the winged inhabitants of the bird sanctuary nearby. The villages are located around Vadamugam Vellode, 10 kilometres from Erode where the bird sanctuary is situated. Thousands of local bird species and migratory birds from other regions visit the sanctuary between October and January to lay eggs and hatch them.

Villages Following Conservation Approach For 22 Years

As Diwali usually falls in the month of October or November, the more than 900 families living around the bird sanctuary took the decision to save the birds and not scare them off by bursting crackers. They have been following this conservation approach for the past 22 years. The villagers said that during Deepavali (Diwali), they buy their children new clothes and allow them to only burn sparklers, and not burst crackers.

This year as well, the villages of Sellappampalayam, Vadamugam Vellode, Semmandampalayam, Karukkankattu Valasu, Pungampadi and two other villages upheld the respectful tradition of a silent Deepavali. As the families joyfully celebrated Deepavali in their own way, thousands of birds remained safe and blissfully unaware at the sanctuary, with no incident reported on Saturday and Sunday.

(Inputs from PTI)

