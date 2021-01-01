New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu MK Stalin wrote to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday. Stalin requested CM Palaniwami to hold a special Assembly session to pass a resolution against the Centre’s new farm laws. Also Read - "Scrap All 3 Farm Laws, Lest Kerala Starves": State Assembly Resolution

Palaniwami's party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

However, Palaniwami has hinted at a breakaway from the alliance. The AIADMK said "the party would not share power after 2021 Assembly elections."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is still intact and the ties of the two parties are strong.

The AIADMK-BJP alliance will go against the DMK-Congress alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections so it will be interesting to see if the CM agrees to hold the Assembly session to bring a resolution against it’s ally on the request of the opposition DMK.