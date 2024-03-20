Home

Tamil Nadu

DMK Releases Election Manifesto For Lok Sabha Polls, Says Will Ban NEET Exam in State

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: In the manifesto, the DMK said till the office of governor is abolished, a governor should be appointed in consultation with the chief minister of the state.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday released his party DMK’s election manifesto for Lok Sabha elections and announced a list of candidates for the party to contest in the upcoming polls. MK Stalin in the manifesto promised statehood for Puducherry and a ban on NEET exams.

While addressing a gathering after releasing the party manifesto, Chief Minister Stalin said it is the DMK which makes the manifesto before elections and continues to do what the party says.

He said that it is not only a DMK manifesto but the people’s manifesto and added that when the BJP came to power in 2014, they destroyed India and none of the election promises were fulfilled.

“We have formed the INDIA alliance and we will form our government in 2024. In our manifesto, we have announced special schemes for Tamil Nadu and schemes for every district are given in this manifesto,” he said,

Check Key Promises of Election Manifesto

The CAA and UCC will not be implemented.

NEET Exam will be banned

Article 361 will be amended.

Thirukural will be made a ‘national book’

The DMK said it fight on 21 Lok Sabha seats (22 seats when Namakkal is included, as KMDK will contest on the DMK symbol) and its allies in the remaining 18 Lok Sabha segments in Tamil Nadu.

