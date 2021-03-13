Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday released the party manifesto for April 6 polls. In the manifesto, the party which is out of power since 2011, has promised a reduction in petrol & diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre respectively. Besides, Stalin has also assured a subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG gas cylinders. “It is a big burden on people today. The central and state governments are increasing the excise duty and cess. When we come to power, we will reduce the fuel prices”, news agency ANI quoted DMK MP, T Siva as saying. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK Releases List of Candidates, Stalin to Contest Again From Kolathur Seat | Check Full List

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Highlights of DMK manifesto

– Maternity leave for women would be increased to 12 months.

-Employment Opportunities for 75% of Tamil people in industries.

– Petrol prices to be slashed by Rs 5

-Diesel prices to be reduced by Rs 4.

– LIVE telecast of Assembly proceedings

-Rs 100 subsidy on LPG cylinders

-Rs 1000 crore to be allocated to maintain Hindu temples.

-Aavin milk price to be slashed by Rs 3.

– Property tax will to remain unchanged in the state.

– Rs 4,000 for ration rice cardholders.

– Night shelters would be constructed for street dwellers.

– Rs 200 crore to be allocated to maintain churches and mosques.

– Rs 10,000 for farmers to buy new motors.

– Tablets with free data to be given to government school students.

– Like Amma canteen, 500 Kalaignar food stall will be set up in Tamil Nadu

– Law will be passed to lift NEET in the first assembly session.

– Rs 100 would be provided as a subsidy for cooking gas cylinders.

DMK vs AIADMK

Notably, Stalin-led DMK is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK. It has stitched up a rainbow coalition the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake. While the Congress is contesting 25 seats, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Communist Party of India six seats each, the Indian Union Muslim League three and the MMK two seats. On the other hand, the AIADMK is contesting in an alliance with PMK and BJP in the Assembly polls as the party has already allocated 23 seats for PMK and 20 seats for the BJP.

DMK List of Candidates

Earlier on Friday, the party had released its list of all 173 candidates for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021. While party chief MK Stalin will contest from the Kolathur constituency again, his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment in the metropolis.

FULL LIST of Candidates Here

Stalin has retained most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam– all former ministers, besides others. Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, the DMK chief said Thanga Tamilselvan will contest against Dy CM O Panneerselvam and T Sampathkumar will take on CM E Palaniswami in Edappadi.