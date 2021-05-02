Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Election Result LIVE Updates: Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar under Chennai district is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies. People of Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar voted for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Coimbatore North (TN) Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM. Find Out Who Wins

This time, JJ Ebenesar (DMK), RS Rajesh (AIADMK), Fazil (MNM), Gowrisankar (NTK) and Dr P Kalidas (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Check Live Updates Here:

7.00 AM: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 56.81 percent and J Jayalalithaa of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Shimla Muthuchozhan from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 39545 votes.

7.30 AM: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,55,198 registered voters for Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly seat, out of which 1,25,881 were male and 1,29,229 were female voters. 1.1% of voters opted for for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.