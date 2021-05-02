Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Election Result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on May 2. And according to the latest numbers on the Election Commission website, DMK is leading by huge margin at 53%. Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar under Chennai district is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies. People of Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar voted for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata Set For Landslide Victory In Bengal; Vijayan Sweeps Kerala, DMK Leads in TN

This time, JJ Ebenesar (DMK), RS Rajesh (AIADMK), Fazil (MNM), Gowrisankar (NTK) and Dr P Kalidas (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Falta, West Bengal Election Result LIVE: EC Says Trinamool Congress Leading by 52%, BJP Trailing at 42%

Check Live Updates Here:

15.30 IST: According to the latest numbers on the Election Commission website, DMK is leading by huge margin at 53% (22,457 votes).

11.40 IST: DMK leading by 48 percent votes, says EC

10:21 IST: At the state level in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK+ leading on 55 seat., DMK+ leading on 104 seat., MNM+ leading on 1 seat.

08:04 IST: And here we go. Counting of votes has begun in Tamil Nadu’s Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar.

07.30 IST: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,55,198 registered voters for Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly seat, out of which 1,25,881 were male and 1,29,229 were female voters. 1.1% of voters opted for for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

07.00 IST: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 56.81 percent and J Jayalalithaa of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Shimla Muthuchozhan from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 39545 votes.