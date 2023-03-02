East Erode Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Home

Tamil Nadu

East Erode Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the East Erode Bypoll will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. The byppoll was held in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The voting began at 7 AM and ended at 6 PM with nearly 75 percent polling percentile. The EC said the polling exercise was peaceful and approximately 2.27 lakh voters cast their votes.

Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the polling percentage till 6 PM stood at 74.69 percent. Even as the bypoll result would have no immediate impact on Tamil Nadu’s present political landscape, it could set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The bypoll in East Erode was necessitated due to the death of Elangovan’s son and Congress legislator E Thirumahan Everaa in January this year.

As 77 candidates are in the fray, the battle is likely to be confined between Congress and AIADMK. Naam Tamizhar Katchi’s Meneka Navaneethan is among the other candidates.

Follow LIVE Updates on East Erode Bypoll Election Result 2023 here:

